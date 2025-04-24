Back to overview
Home Hydrogen

Gen2 Energy to develop another green hydrogen facility in Norway

Business Developments & Projects
April 24, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Norwegian company Gen2 Energy and Farsund municipality have signed an agreement under which Gen2 Energy can secure, on a long-term basis, the industrial site Lundevågen Havneområde in Farsund to build a production facility for green hydrogen, as well as gain access to quay facilities for the transport of hydrogen to relevant markets in Norway and Europe.

Courtesy of Gen2 Energy

As disclosed, the Lundevågen area must be prepared and regulated for hydrogen production, and this work is expected to start at the first opportunity. Gen2 Energy revealed it is currently conducting a concept study related to the project in order to clarify matters such as the size of the plant and the form of production.

Jan Fredrik Råknes, Head of Business Development at Gen2 Energy, commented: “We are very happy to have chosen Farsund as the location for large-scale production of green hydrogen. Farsund has a good mix of low-cost renewable energy, access to land for industrial purposes with good shipping possibilities and will be an important addition to our portfolio of production sites for green hydrogen along the Norwegian coast.”

Ingrid Williamsen, Mayor of Farsund municipality, stated: “Today I signed an option agreement between Gen2 Energy and Farsund Municipality. It will be exciting to follow the process going forward. Looking forward to the collaboration.”

To note, Gen2 Energy has several production projects in progress in Norway, including Mosjøen in the Helgeland region and Åfjord in the Trøndelag region. Shipping export of hydrogen is planned for the sites.

