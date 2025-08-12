Greenlyte and MB Energy conclude strategic e-methanol supply deal

Back to overview
Business Developments & Projects
August 12, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

German startup Greenlyte Carbon Technologies and compatriot energy company MB Energy, formerly Mabanaft, have signed a strategic agreement covering the offtake of e-methanol from Greenlyte’s LiquidSolar facility in Marl as well as advanced offtake intentions for future projects.

As disclosed, this seven-figure agreement strengthens the two companies’ partnership and outlines MB Energy’s intention to offtake e-fuel from Greenlyte’s future commercial facilities.

The collaboration reportedly aims at deploying Greenlyte’s LiquidSolar technology at industrial and mobility hubs across Europe and beyond. LiquidSolar is said to be a fully electric system that delivers essential feedstocks for e-methanol, e-diesel, and sustainable aviation fuel (eSAF).

Florian Hildebrand, CEO and Co-founder of Greenlyte, commented: “The strong interest signals that the LiquidSolar™ revolution is coming. We are thrilled that MB Energy is supporting us as an early adopter, placing their trust in our technology. Together, we’re working to develop an energy supply model that reduces reliance on fossil fuels and that will be scaled globally to meet industrial demands.”

Oleksandr Siromakha, Head of Sustainable Fuels at MB Energy, said: “We are excited to see new technologies evolving that aim to increase the availability and affordability of e-fuels, and we are proud to support and contribute to these important developments. This strategic partnership marks an important step in advancing our commitment to the energy transition. By securing access to e-methanol, we are strengthening our ability to offer lower-emission fuel solutions to our customers. It supports our vision of becoming the preferred independent liquid fuels supplier in our core markets, delivering long-term value through cleaner alternatives.”

To note, MB Energy rebranded in 2025 to position itself as an emerging player in the energy industry, combining tradition and innovation. The company aims to remain true to its Hanseatic roots while simultaneously exploring new avenues for pioneering technologies. According to Jonathan Perkins, CEO of MB Energy, the new brand embodies the company’s “commitment to a secure and sustainable energy supply.”

