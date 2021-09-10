Gen2 Energy, Vefsn municipality sign green hydrogen deal

September 10, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

Norwegian energy company Gen2 Energy and Vefsn municipality have teamed up on the purchase and sale of two plots in Mosjøen for large scale production and shipping of green hydrogen.

As disclosed, the parties agreed that Gen2 Energy can purchase commercial plots in Mosjøen to build production facilities for green hydrogen, as well as gain access to quay facilities for shipping green hydrogen to relevant markets in Europe and Norway.

The agreement gives the company the opportunity to build two production facilities, one in the Nesbruket area and one in the Holandsvika area.

Both areas must be prepared for hydrogen production and this work will start immediately.

Additionally, the Port of Helgeland was included as a party to the agreement and all parties agree to find suitable solutions for the quay in both locations.

“Hydrogen is expected to be a strong contributor to a zero-emission society, and we in Gen2 Energy look forward to work towards local consumption and exports,” said Jonas Meyer in Gen2 Energy.

“This is a great opportunity for us. Vefsn has a significant industrial history with aluminium production being the most extensive with a large number of supplier companies. The fact that there are now great opportunities for establishment within the green industry … means that the industrial community Vefsn has even more legs to stand on,” Berit Hundåla, mayor of Vefsn municipality added.

An important part of the agreement is that Gen2 Energy will have access to quay facilities that make it possible to ship out large amounts of green hydrogen stored in containers.

The parties agree that efforts will be made to facilitate local and regional use of green hydrogen. One potential company is Alcoa in Mosjøen.

“Alcoa Mosjøen expects to sign a letter of intent with Gen2 Energy soon in connection with their establishment in Mosjøen. The parties want to study the potential for developing solutions for, e.g. logistics, grid utilization and power, use of hydrogen and oxygen as input factors, and the development of a larger market for the use of green hydrogen locally,” Trym Vassvik, Communications Manager at Alcoa commented.

In July 2021, Norwegian firm Gen2 Energy signed an agreement with Denmark’s Port of Hirtshals to collaborate on the development of a green hydrogen hub.

The parties will also establish a container factory in Hirtshals for hydrogen transport. Gen2 Energy will get a designated area for their production, transport, and logistics activity in Port of Hirtshals.