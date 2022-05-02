Geodynamics orders offshore wind survey vessel from All American Marine

May 2, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Washington-based All American Marine (AAM) has won a contract to build a research and hydrographic survey vessel for Geodynamics, an NV5 company, that will be used in the offshore wind market.

Source: All American Marine (AAM)

The R/V Shackleford, named after the southernmost barrier island in the Cape Lookout National Seashore chain, will be constructed to USCG Subchapter T standards and will primarily operate off the U.S. eastern seaboard.

The vessel is a 73’ x 26.7’ semi-displacement aluminum catamaran hull that was developed by New Zealand’s Teknicraft Design.

It will have the fundamental and primary design elements of the Duke University Marine Lab’s R/V Shearwater and Blue Tide Puerto Rico’s R/V Blue Manta, both near-coastal research vessels that were recently commissioned.

“Our continued focus is meeting the most stringent offshore survey specifications in the world, whether that is for nautical charting or for subsea exploration to support offshore wind development,” said Chris Freeman, Geodynamics’ general manager and senior marine geologist.

“Our model is therefore building the boat around the ideal sensors, allowing us to achieve the most accurate and repeatable data day in and day out.”

The R/V Shackleford integrates the Teknicraft Design symmetrical and asymmetrical combined hull shape, bow wave piercer, and a patented hydrofoil-assisted hull design.

According to AAM, the hull and hull components are designed to break up wave action and ensure reduced drag while enhancing passenger comfort.

With a fuel capacity of 1,500 gallons, this fuel-efficient design will be able to hold up to 16-day passengers / 8 live-aboard plus 3 crew.

The propulsion package includes two fixed pitch propellers, powered by twin CAT C18 “D” ACERT, Tier 3 engines, rated at 803 bhp @ 2100 RPM driving ZF 665V remote mounted gearboxes.

