Geophysical studies wanted for French offshore wind cable routes

July 13, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

France’s transmission system operator (TSO) Réseau de Transport d’Electricité (RTE) has issued a tender seeking a contractor to carry out offshore geophysical studies on submarine cable routes of offshore wind farms.

RTE is looking to conduct geophysical surveys along the submarine cables, approximately one year after commissioning, to check the level of burial and stability of the protections, as well as to monitor sedimentary movements.

Under the framework contract, the selected party will be in charge of geophysical surveys offshore and nearshore, topographic survey at landfall, comparison with previously conducted boreholes/surveys, providing GIS data and associated plans, as well as providing the report.

The project includes six connections of offshore wind farms in the Manche and Atlantic, four connections of floating wind farms in the Mediterranean and Atlantic, and two interconnections between France and the UK.

Service includes surveys on the connections of the Saint-Nazaire, Fécamp, Courseulles and Saint Brieuc projects, among others, and their offshore, nearshore and landing parts.

The duration of the contract is three years and it offers an option for renewal twice per one year.

The deadline for submitting applications for the tender is 3 August by 14:00 local time.

To remind, France will get its first commercial-scale offshore wind farm this year when the Saint-Nazaire project becomes operational.

Also known as Parc éolien en mer du Banc de Guérande, the wind farm will feature 80 GE Haliade 150-6 MW turbines installed between 12 and 20 kilometers off the coast of the Guérande peninsula.

