Geophysical survey about to begin at Moray West offshore wind project

May 26, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Titan Surveys’ Titan Discovery is set to soon kick off nearshore geophysical site investigations at the Moray West offshore wind project in Scotland.

The survey will be carried out along the project’s export cable corridor at the site located on the Smith Bank in the Outer Moray Firth, off the Caithness coastline.

Work is anticipated to commence on 1 June and the survey is expected to take approximately 3-4 weeks, with completion expected by 26 June.

The exact survey duration and completion date will depend on the weather and the progress of the works.

Scope of work will comprise hull-mounted multi-beam echo sounder (MBES), with towed side-scan sonar (SSS) and magnetometer arrays.

Moray West will comprise up to 85 turbines, two offshore substations, and a total of 65 kilometers of export cables that will transport the electricity from the project to a landfall location east of Sandend Bay on the Aberdeenshire Coast and further to the onshore substation.

The 850 MW offshore wind farm is expected to produce its first power in 2024.

Ocean Winds, a 50-50 joint venture between EDP Renewables (EDPR) and ENGIE, is developing the Moray West project.

