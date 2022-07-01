Geophysical survey starting at 200-turbine array offshore Ireland

July 1, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Irish marine and aerial survey company Ondine is set to begin a geophysical survey at the Lir Offshore Array located off the east coast of Ireland today, 1 July.

Ondine will be completing the survey works from 1 July to 15 August, subject to weather conditions, on a 24-hour basis, seven days a week.

The geophysical survey will be carried out as part of a scientific data-gathering exercise.

DP1 research vessels Kommandor Iona and Ondine Jule will perform the operations, with the latter vessel starting work later in the campaign.

To remind, Ondine won the contract for the delivery of aerial baseline and geophysical investigation surveys for the project in March.

Lir Offshore Array is part of the wider Tethra portfolio comprising six large-scale offshore wind energy sites located around the coast of Ireland and within the Irish Exclusive Economic Zone.

The project will comprise around 200 turbines with a combined capacity of around 2 GW and will be developed in phases off the coast of counties Louth and Meath.

Site A is located within the 12 nautical mile (NM) limit and will comprise turbines installed on fixed-bottom foundations, while Site B is situated beyond the 12 NM limit and will comprise turbines installed on floating foundations. They are separated by a shipping lane.