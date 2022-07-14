Geophysical surveys begin at Shell’s floating wind project in Ireland

July 14, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Green Rebel Marine has commenced a geophysical site survey campaign at the Emerald floating offshore wind project in the North Celtic Sea.

Source: Green Rebel Marine

The surveys, which began on 13 July and are set to take place until 31 July, are carried out by Roman Rebel, using multibeam echo sounders and ultra-high-resolution survey equipment.

Work will be conducted during 24-hour operations continuously until completion, subject to weather and logistics.

The Emerald floating wind farm, planned to have a capacity of 1 GW, was first developed by Kinsale, a venture set up by Simply Blue Energy.

Last year, Shell New Energies signed an agreement with Simply Blue Energy to acquire 51% in the Kinsale venture.

According to information from 2020, the wind farm is planned to be delivered as a staged development.

The first phase is set to comprise between 15 and 25 turbines with a combined capacity of 300 MW, installed on Principle Power’s WindFloat floating foundations.

