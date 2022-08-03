Geoquip Marine boosting capacity with specialist deep-push CPT vessel

August 3, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Global offshore geotechnical data acquisition, analysis and reporting specialist Geoquip Marine has acquired the Geoquip Elena, an integrated geotechnical survey vessel (IGSV), confirming the further expansion of its fleet.

Geoquip Elena. Courtesy of Geoquip Marine

According to the company, Geoquip Elena, a specialist deep push cone penetration testing (CPT) vessel, has been acquired to add vital capacity to the demand from offshore wind farm developers, especially in Europe and North America.

The vessel is a 4,000-ton IGSV with a total length of 91 metres and a breadth of 19 metres. It was built at Vard Brattvaag in Norway in 2002.

Geoquip Elena is currently being fitted with one of Geoquip Marine’s 200kN seabed CPT units, which can operate a range of seabed penetration test equipment.

With the rig that can push to depths in excess of 40 metres, the vessel is suited for gathering data for the construction of foundations for offshore wind farms, Geoquip Marine states.

Geoquip Elena joins five other DP2 and four-point moored vessels in the company’s fleet, which provide a range of offshore geotechnical investigation services in all parts of the world.

“We are delighted to announce the addition of Geoquip Elena to our fleet, providing greatly needed additional capacity for deep bed CPT services in our busiest locations”, says CEO Stewart Higginson.

“The company has experienced tremendous growth in the last few years and the demand for offshore wind power continues to gather greater momentum. The extra capacity it provides will significantly reduce waiting times for developers in these areas.”

