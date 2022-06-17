Georgia Ports Authority is new member of Green Marine

June 17, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Georgia Ports Authority (GPA), the top U.S. container port by loaded export volume, is the newest participant in Green Marine, a voluntary environmental certification program for North America’s maritime industry.

Photo: Georgia Ports Authority

“It has always been a core value for us to conduct port operations in an efficient and environmentally respectful manner,” Griff Lynch, GPA’s Executive Director, said.

“We have been proactive in reducing our emissions and helping our communities thrive, and we believe that Green Marine is the next logical step to assist us in the continual improvement of our environmental performance.”

Operating the deepwater ports of Savannah and Brunswick along with two inland terminals, GPA is active on various fronts when it comes to sustainable development, winning an EPA Clean Air Excellence Award for its efforts.

These include implementing LED terminal lighting, converting its fleet of container handling equipment and trucks to ultra-low sulphur diesel, and using electric rubber-tired gantry cranes and ship-to-shore cranes equipped with integrated generators that capture power while lowering containers.

GPA’s on-terminal switching at the new Mason Mega Rail Terminal also drastically reduces commuter idling at rail crossings.

“We are thrilled to welcome such a major U.S. port,” David Bolduc, Green Marine’s President, commented.

“GPA will find Green Marine as not only a useful tool to measurably improve its environmental performance, but also as the access to a large network of like-minded ports and companies that willingly share ideas and resources to achieve greater sustainability.”

To achieve Green Marine certification, Georgia Ports Authority will assess its environmental performance through indicators that address such issues as greenhouse gases, underwater noise, spill prevention, community impacts, community relations, waste management, and environmental leadership.

The certification process is said to be rigorous and transparent, with results independently verified every two years and each participant’s individual performance made public annually.