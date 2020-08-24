Geotechnical borehole surveys set to begin at Neart na Gaoithe OWF
A geotechnical borehole survey campaign is set to begin at the Neart na Gaoithe (NnG) offshore wind project on 1 September.
Geotechnical drilling vessel Ocean Vantage is expected to survey 32 of the planned wind turbine and one of the offshore substation locations.
The survey works are expected to last approximately 80 days.
Neart na Gaoithe construction started in November 2019 with onshore works, while offshore construction began earlier this month.
The 450 MW offshore wind farm will feature 54 Siemens Gamesa 8 MW turbines and two GE Renewable Energy Grid Solutions’ offshore substations.
The project, owned by EDF Renewables and ESB, is expected to be commissioned in 2023.
