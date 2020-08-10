Geotechnical-Investigations-Begin-Offshore-North-Carolina

August 10, 2020, by Nadja Skopljak

Horizon Geosciences has started geotechnical investigations at the Kitty Hawk offshore wind project off North Carolina, U.S.

The six-week work will be carried out by Kommandor Susan and will consist of geotechnical borehole drilling and sampling.

Source: Avangrid Renewables

In May 2017, Avangrid Renewables secured the rights to develop the 122,405-acre lease area.

It has a potential generating capacity of 2.5 GW and is the first offshore wind lease area to be secured off North Carolina.

The project is located more than 27 miles from the Outer Banks.