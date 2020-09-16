Geotechnical survey needed for Irish offshore wind farm

September 16, 2020, by Adnan Durakovic

Codling Wind Park Ltd has issued a contract notice for an offshore geotechnical survey across the Codling wind farm and the export cable route off the east coast of Ireland.

The survey will include geotechnical boreholes with samplings and in-situ testings, seabed CPTs, seismic seabed CPTs, grab sampling, and vibrocores.

The tender will remain open until 15 October.

The Codling Wind Park (CWP) is located off Codling Bank, 13 kilometres from the east coast of Ireland between Greystones and Wicklow, in water depths between seven and 30 metres.

The 1 GW project is being jointly developed by Codling Wind Park Ltd, a joint venture partnership between Fred Olsen Renewables and EDF Renewables. Codling is spread across two sites, one of which, Codling 1, is consented.

Back in May, the Irish government designated seven offshore wind projects as relevant and put them on a fast-track through the new marine planning regime. One of the selected projects is Codling I and II.

Subject to the consenting process, the developers anticipate that the wind farm will be constructed in the mid-2020s.