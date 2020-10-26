Germans award hydrographic support contract for offshore wind farms

October 26, 2020, by Nadja Skopljak

Germany’s Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) has awarded Geo Group with a contract for hydrographic support for offshore wind projects in Germany.

Geo Ingenieurservice Nord-Ost will provide hydrographic support for pre-exploration of the ground for offshore wind projects in the German Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) for the research years 2020, 2021 and 2022.

As part of the preliminary investigation of areas for offshore wind energy, geophysical and hydrographic measurements will be carried out as part of the geological preliminary exploration in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

The corresponding work includes data acquisition, processing, and evaluation, as well as the creation of GIS and evaluation products and reports.

The task of the geophysical or hydrographic accompaniment (GHB) is to ensure compliance with the generally applicable quality standards contractually agreed with the executing company by accompanying the offshore work on board the measuring vessels, which lasts several weeks, and checking the delivery items.