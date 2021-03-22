GEV wins ABS approval for its C-H2 ship containment system

March 22, 2021, by Jasmina Ovcina

The American Bureau of Shipping has issued an Approval in Principle to Australian Global Energy Ventures for their C-H2 Ship containment system.

The hydrogen containment system, patent-pending, is the most critical component of the company’s C-H2 Ship.

C-H2 Ship; Image credit: GEV

It is made up of two large (20 metre diameter) tanks, contained within the hull of the ship, that will store ambient temperature hydrogen at an operating pressure of 3,600 psi (250 bar) and will have a combined containment capacity of 2,000 tonnes of hydrogen.

“This has been the result of significant effort by the company’s management team, lead by Martin Carolan, and GEV’s technical and engineering team in Canada. The team delivered this critical milestone several months ahead of schedule and under budget,” Maurice Brand, GEV Executive Chairman & CEO, said.

GEV submitted the C-H2 Ship design with its twin 1,000 tonne C-H2 tanks to ABS for review in November 2020. The prime focus of the approval was the design and safety of the compressed hydrogen containment system.

ABS analyses focused on the critical aspects of the design, process simulation (loading and unloading), ship stability analyses, and an overall technical specification of the ship.

As explained, ABS undertook extensive Hazard Identification Analysis (HAZID) prior to issuing the Approval in Principle.

The classification society found that there were no unresolvable or unmitigable risks identified that would prevent further successful development of the C-H2 Ship.

“This unique compressed hydrogen containment system provides a low-cost solution for the marine transportation and export of large volumes of hydrogen,” Martin Carolan, GEV Executive Director & Head of Hydrogen further commented.

Carolan said that GEV is now in discussions with parties to evaluate the C-H2 supply chain for future hydrogen export projects, while also identifying suitable sites for the development of its own pilot-scale renewable green hydrogen project for a fully integrated green C-H2 supply chain.

GEV will now work with ABS to progress the various engineering steps towards Full Class Approval, i.e. approval for construction, similar to that achieved by GEV for its CNG Optimum ship.