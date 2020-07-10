Gibdock takes care of Shearwater seismic vessels

Mediterranean shiprepair facility Gibdock has completing an extensive two-vessel drydocking and maintenance project for Shearwater GeoServices.

The Gibraltar-based repair and conversion specialist worked on the seismic research vessels Oceanic Sirius, and SW Empress.

The project went smoothly despite the company facing changes to working practices following the coronavirus pandemic.

Richard Beards, managing director, Gibdock, said:

“Our workforce has done a commendable job, rising to the occasion to prove that we will continue to carry out complex projects on time and within budget even while adhering to new Covid-19 measures.

“In fact, our work on Oceanic Sirius was completed two days ahead of schedule, which shows just how well we have adapted.”

Built in 2011 and sailing under the Norwegian flag, the Sirius measures 106 by 28 metres.

Shearwater’s Empress, also registered to Norway, joined the fleet in 2015.

The 1A-ice class vessel is 113 metres long and 26 metres in breadth with capacity for up to 22 streamers.

Gibdock performed comprehensive maintenance and repair work on the two vessels.

Sirius underwent the replacement of the electric propulsion motors and generator and the renewal of the hull’s antifouling coating.

Gibdock ship repair manager Alejandro Vilches Alarcón oversaw this project.

Meanwhile, on Empress, Filip Tsankov supervised underwater repairs, the upgrade of the seismic handling system and the maintenance of pipework and lifesaving appliances.

The ship also rebranded from Polar Empress to SW Empress and its hull repainted in Shearwater colours.

As a result, both vessels are now ready to resume operations, performing large-scale three-dimensional surveys.

Beards explains:

“We have a longstanding association with Shearwater, and in times like these, they wanted a partner who knew their vessels inside out and could provide quick and reliable repair works.

“Complex projects like this one provide a welcome boost to Gibraltar, creating jobs and revenue that benefit the local economy.”