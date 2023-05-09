Gidara Energy gets green light for methanol plant in port of Amsterdam

May 9, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

Gidara Energy has received a key environmental permit for its renewable methanol facility to be built at BioPark in the port of Amsterdam.

Advanced Methanol Amsterdam (AMA). Courtesy of Gidara Energy

The environmental permit was granted by the province of Noord-Holland, allowing the company to build its Advanced Methanol Amsterdam (AMA) facility.

The facility will use GIDARA Energy’s patented high-temperature winkler (HTW) gasification technology to convert waste into bio methanol, a versatile fuel that can be used in road transport, in the maritime sector, and for producing sustainable aviation fuels.

Obtaining this permit is a major milestone in the development of the facility, enabling the production of renewable fuels and, in the future, high-quality circular chemicals, Gidara stated.

The process of obtaining the permit included a detailed review of the project, including a thorough assessment of its potential environmental impacts, a public consultation process, and a full review of its proposed design and construction plans to ensure the facility meets all applicable environmental standards.

Gidara Energy’s Founder, Wim van der Zande, and CEO Norbert Kamp expressed enthusiasm for the permit, stating: “We are thrilled to have earned this permit and are eager to get to work building our advanced methanol facility. This facility is a major step forward in our mission to reduce global carbon emissions and create a more circular economy. We thank the permitting authorities for their diligent and thorough review and look forward to continuing to work with them as we move ahead with the construction of our facility.”

Roon van Maanen, Head of Energy & Circular Industry at the Port of Amsterdam, said, “Congratulations to Gidara Energy on this important step in the realization of their sustainable methanol plant. The Port of Amsterdam facilitates companies that promote circular activities and the energy transition. Gidara’s plant, which transforms waste into methanol, is a stellar example that will fit seamlessly into our port’s sustainability goals. We look forward to the moment they break ground.”

Advanced Methanol Amsterdam (AMA) is set to be built at BioPark, the primary development site for producers of renewable fuels in the Port of Amsterdam. The facility will convert approximately 360,000 tons of waste into 90,000 tons of renewable methanol every year.

Last year, Gidara revealed plans to set up another methanol-producing facility in the port of Rotterdam called Advanced Methanol Rotterdam (AMR). This facility is scheduled to start detailed engineering and construction in the first half of 2023 and start production of renewable methanol in 2025.