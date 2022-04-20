Gidara Energy sets up Advanced Methanol Rotterdam facility

April 20, 2022, by Sanja Pekic

Dutch energy company Gidara Energy and the Port of Rotterdam will set up an advanced biofuels facility in the Netherlands called Advanced Methanol Rotterdam (AMR).

Courtesy of Gidara Energy

Located in the Port of Rotterdam, the facility will convert non-recyclable waste into advanced methanol. The advanced methanol achieves CO2 emission reductions and will replace fossil fuels. The Port of Rotterdam Authority has provided a location in the port for this facility.

Last year, Gidara Energy announced Advanced Methanol Amsterdam, a renewable fuels facility that will serve as a blueprint for AMR. The two facilities will be identical, using Gidara’s high-temperature winkler (HTW) technology. This tech converts non-recyclable waste to renewable fuels.

Advanced Methanol Rotterdam will achieve a reduction of 350,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalents of GHG emissions per year. It will produce approximately 90,000 tonnes of renewable methanol yearly by converting 180,000 tonnes of local non-recyclable waste.

The facility will start detailed engineering and construction in the first half of 2023, and start production of renewable methanol in 2025.

Wim van der Zande, CEO at Gidara Energy, said: “As we have standardized our design and modularised our application, we are able to directly replicate the Amsterdam facility. The location, quality of infrastructure, and access to a broad network of partners were leading factors in deciding the location of our second facility.”

The Port of Rotterdam’s strategy is to facilitate its existing industries in reducing their carbon footprint and attracting new businesses that fit in the Port Authority’s ambition to be a CO2 neutral port in 2050.

Allard Castelein, CEO at Port of Rotterdam, said: “The Advanced Methanol Rotterdam plant matches very well with our long-term vision for the transition of the industry in the Port. This development also shows the importance of clear and reliable governmental policies regarding the energy transition.”

Advanced methanol is a versatile renewable transportation fuel that, amongst others, can be used in marine sector.

One of the main off-takers of the AMR facility will be FinCo Fuel Group. It is a major European player in delivering various low-carbon energy carriers to road and marine clients.

Bart-Willem ten Cate from FinCo Fuel Group said: “The bio-methanol that GIDARA Energy is going to produce at the AMR facility converts waste stream into a renewable fuel that we can offer to our clients to displace diesel and fuel oil in shipping, both at sea as well as on our rivers.”