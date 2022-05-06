Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation welcomes three new partners

May 6, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD), an organisation committed to reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in the maritime sector, has been joined by three new partners.

On 5 May, GCMD announced that the International Bunker Industry Association (IBIA), the International Windship Association and Kpler, a data and analytics company, became partners to the centre.

Illustration (Southern Spars – IWSA member). Source: IWSA

The new partnerships are part of GCMD’s efforts to extend collaboration beyond the immediate supply chain to the broader ecosystem.

The partnerships with IBIA, IWSA and Kpler are also said to be crucial to the pilots and studies in the centre’s five-year projects outlook.

According to Lynn Loo, CEO of GCMD, the centre aims to increase outreach to the bunkering sector with IBIA, especially in preparations for pilots with alternative fuels.

“GCMD is already working closely with IWSA to gain perspectives and insights relating to wind-assisted propulsion as a near-term retrofit solution. Through Kpler, we will also have access to market data that can help us better understand trade flows which can support us in shaping our pilots and studies”, Loo explained.

Established in 2021, the GCMD aims to collaborate with the industry to help the maritime sector reduce GHG emissions, implement identified decarbonisation pathways and create new business opportunities.

Last month, integrated energy company Chevron entered into an agreement to join the centre and support the development of potentially scalable lower-carbon technologies, including those that enable the use of ammonia as a maritime fuel, and the commercial means to enable their adoption.

The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and UK-based oil and gas major BP also became the GCMD’s partners.

