MPA launches new decarbonisation centre to spearhead energy transition journey

July 30, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has announced the formation of the Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD) in Singapore and its new leadership team.

The new centre is set up with a $120 million fund from MPA and six founding partners – BHP, BW Group, Eastern Pacific Shipping, Foundation Det Norske Veritas, Ocean Network Express and Sembcorp Marine.

The GCMD aims to collaborate with the industry to help the maritime sector reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, implement identified decarbonisation pathways and create new business opportunities.

As part of the GCMD’s ongoing efforts to explore joint industry projects that advance the deployment of low- and zero-carbon maritime solutions, 31 organisations have expressed interest to collaborate with the GCMD.

The organisations include shipping companies, classification societies, research centres, traders, energy players, terminal and tank operators, engineering companies, financial institutions to industry associations.

“Decarbonisation is a global challenge, and our industry has to play its part. The challenge is too large for any one company to solve, so collaboration is essential. This centre will build on the positive steps taken by many maritime players around the world, and Singapore’s position as a leading maritime centre, to help the industry transition to a low-carbon future,” Andreas Sohmen-Pao, Chairman, Governing Board of GCMD.

“Contributing 3% of global carbon emissions annually, shipping is one of the hardest-to-abate sectors. GCMD offers a huge opportunity to make significant inroads on the sector’s decarbonisation agenda,” stated Lynn Loo, who will be appointed Chief Executive Officer.

She will be responsible for working with GCMD’s Governing Board to develop and execute the overall strategy for the new centre.

Recently, Singapore has been ranked as the top global shipping centre for the eighth year running.