Global Marine Group sets up new division – OceanIQ

September 21, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Subsea cable installation and maintenance player Global Marine Group has launched OceanIQ, the fourth business unit in its engineering portfolio.

OceanIQ delivers subsea cable data, survey, route engineering and consultancy services for telecom and power cable route planning projects.

Its team also works to maximise the lifespan and efficiency of live systems across the globe.

The business is built upon an existing wealth of data and knowledge acquired through years of cable installation and maintenance projects.

OceanIQ sister companies Global Marine and Global Offshore delivered such projects worldwide.

The company’s services include data management utilising GeoCable software, comprising information on over 2.6 million kilometres of as-laid cable.

In addition, OceanIQ offers cable records management and charting services retaining data on historic repairs.

It also supports ongoing maintenance of cable systems.

Route engineering services include detailed desk top studies, cable fault analysis and also cable protection assessments.

The team can also assist with acquiring the necessary permitting to complete cable installation projects, as well as route surveys.

The new brand creation is in response to demand for access to, and meaningful interpretation of, detailed subsea data.

Gail Clark, managing director of OceanIQ, also stated:

“With decades of first-hand experience in cable planning, installation and maintenance across the Group, the team has an intrinsic understanding of the seabed.

“The OceanIQ team’s experience allows us to interpret the wealth of data that we have built over many decades, from simple facts and figures and into meaningful intelligence that enables our customers to make informed decisions that ensures the longevity of their cable systems.”