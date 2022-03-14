Golden Energy PSV back on duty after 16-month warm lay-up

March 14, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Golden Energy Offshore Services has secured a term contract with a “first-class international operator” for the platform supply vessel (PSV) Energy Scout.

The Norwegian company started the reactivation process for the vessel as it had been in warm lay-up for 16 months caused by the downturn in the market as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under this new contract, Energy Scout’s work scope includes survey, geotechnical, geophysical and IMR duties. The contract is on marked terms and conditions.

Golden Energy Offshore said it had now secured term contracts for four of its vessels and has well in excess of 90% utilization until Q4 22, in an improving market.

Energy Scout is of a UT 755-L design and is a mechanically driven supply ship built by Brevik Construction and delivered in 2005.

The vessel is designed for field supply and ROV duties, equipped with four thrusters and DP 2 class dynamic positioning system. It was built with an integrated system of two passive stabilizing tanks below the main deck to minimize roll.

