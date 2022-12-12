GoodFuels delivers 100% biofuel to AIDA Cruises vessel

December 12, 2022, by Aida Čučuk

Netherlands-headquartered biofuel provider GoodFuels has delivered 140 mt of 100% biofuel to AIDAprima, Carnival Corporation’s AIDA Cruises vessel.

Courtesy of GoodFuels

AIDAprima, the Aida Cruises Hyperion-class cruise ship, was refuelled with GoodFuels’ sustainable biofuels, without blending with conventional marine fuels, during its 8 December port call to Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

“This bio-bunkering with AIDA Cruises comes as yet another big step forward on the cruise sector’s decarbonisation pathway. It builds on the collaboration and partnership we are enjoying with AIDA Cruises and the wider Carnival group, and once again proves that our sustainable biofuels are an immediately available sustainability solution for a range of segments in the global fleet… We are pleased to be able to continue to work with the pioneers at AIDA Cruises to see 100% biofuel used in operations to help deliver more sustainable voyages,” said Dirk Kronemeijer, CEO of GoodFuels.

GoodFuels said the AIDAprima vessel was bunkered with biofuel without requiring any modifications to the engine or tanks, thanks to the fuel’s “drop-in” properties.

Courtesy of GoodFuels

According to the provider, its sustainable biofuel is derived from feedstocks that are certified as 100% waste or residue, including processed used cooking oil, tallow, and animal waste fats, and it enables a well-to-exhaust CO2 reduction of 80% to 90% when compared to fossil fuels.

The two companies started the partnership in July 2022, when AIDAprima was bunkered with a blend of biofuel and conventional marine fuels, and it is set to continue in the future.

Felix Eichhorn, President of AIDA Cruises, said in July: “We continue to actively explore all opportunities to decarbonise our fleet while advancing efficiency in line with international carbon intensity reduction targets. With the successful start of biofuel usage, we have proven that gradual decarbonisation is possible even on ships already in service. An important prerequisite for us as a cruise line to be able to use it is that it becomes widely available on an industrial scale and at marketable prices.”

