Greek cable manufacturer to deliver inter-array cables for 1+ GW Taiwanese offshore wind farm

July 6, 2022, by Adrijana Buljan

Hellenic Cables has been awarded an Exclusivity and Capacity Agreement (ECA) for the supply of 66 kV XLPE-insulated inter-array cables and associated accessories for the Hai Long 2 and 3 offshore wind project in Taiwan.

Under the ECA, Hellenic Cables will supply approximately 140 kilometres of 66 kV XLPE-insulated inter-array cables and associated accessories.

The cables will be produced at the company’s subsea cable factory in Corinth, Greece, where the cable manufacturing for Hail Long 2 is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2024 and for Hai Long 3 in the fourth quarter of the same year.

The 1,044 MW Hai Long development will comprise two offshore wind farms that will be developed in three stages, with Hai Long 2 split into two phases: the 300 MW Hai Long 2a and the 232 MW Hai Long 2b. Hai Long 3 will have an installed capacity of 512 MW.

The construction of the offshore wind farms, located some 50 kilometres off the coast of Changhua county in water depths of between 35 and 55 metres, is expected to begin in 2023 and to be completed in 2026.

Once fully up and running, the Hai Long offshore wind project is expected to power 1.55 million households in Taiwan.

The offshore wind farm – developed by a consortium comprising the Canada-based Northland Power Inc., Yushan Energy Pte., Ltd., and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. – will feature Siemens Gamesa’s SG 14-222 DD wind turbines.

Register for Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference: