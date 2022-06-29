Grimaldi takes delivery of tenth eco-friendly RoRo

June 29, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Italian shipping company Grimaldi Group has taken delivery of Eco Mediterranea, the tenth of twelve hybrid roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) ships belonging to the Grimaldi Green 5th Generation (GG5G) class.

The vessel was delivered on 28 June by the Chinese Jinling shipyard in Nanjing.

Eco Mediterranea. Courtesy of Grimaldi Group

The Eco Mediterranea flies the Italian flag and it features a length of 238 metres, a beam of 34 metres, a gross tonnage of 67,311 tonnes and a service speed of 20.8 knots.

The loading capacity of her seven decks – two of which are hoistable – is twice that of the previous class of short sea ro-ro ships deployed by the Grimaldi Group, the company said.

The vessel is equipped with electronically controlled engines and with an exhaust gas cleaning system for the reduction of sulphur and particulate emissions.

Additionally, at the same speed, the Eco Mediterranea consumes the same amount of fuel compared to the previous generation Ro-Ro ships, and is, therefore, able to halve CO2 emissions per unit transported.

During port operations, the vessel uses the electricity stored in mega lithium batteries with a total power of 5 MWh, which are recharged during navigation thanks to shaft generators and 350 m2 of solar panels.

Thanks to these solutions, it is able to reach the zero-emission target while at berth.

“Operating modern and ecological vessels means accelerating the ecological transition in a key sector for the global economy such as the transport of goods”, said Emanuele Grimaldi, Managing Director of the Neapolitan shipping company.

“The Eco Mediterranea will operate in the Mediterranean Sea, a crucial basin for national and international traffic that we have been serving with an ever larger, younger and greener fleet.”

