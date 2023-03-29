Growing oil & gas demand brings Perma-Pipe to the UAE

March 29, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

As a response to the growing demand for the oil and gas industry in the Middle East, Texas-headquartered Perma-Pipe International has opened a new plant in the United Arab Emirates, said to be its largest production facility outside North America.

Image for illustrative purposes. Source: Perma-Pipe

The Abu Dhabi-based facility was inaugurated at an opening ceremony held on 16 March by H.E. Sheikh Saeed Bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, attended by dignitaries from Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, as well as the company’s President and CEO David Mansfield and Chairman Jerry Walker.

According to Perma-Pipe, the new six-hectare factory was opened to meet the growing demand for the oil and gas industry, as well as the district cooling industry in the Middle East.

“This new development is not specific to the U.A.E. only. It is an export hub to serve projects all over the world,” said Mansfield.

“We now have a factory that is unique with its wide product offerings with the capacity to respond to the growing demand. We have every reason to believe that the demand for clean energy, such as LNG and hydrogen, will continue to grow in the years to come.”

The facility will offer fabrication and fusion bonded epoxy coating capabilities, and the XTRU-THERM insulation system, a spray-applied polyurethane foam jacketed with a high-density recycled polyethylene casing, and the PolyTherm insulation system, a spray-applied polyurethane foam jacketed with fiberglass reinforced plastic.

“This new production site opens up many perspectives for Perma-Pipe, the world leader in pre-engineered pre-insulated piping systems,” said Saleh Sagr, Sr. Vice President for Perma-Pipe’s MENA region. “To meet the growing demand in Middle East and North Africa, and also a logistical position to better serve the oil and gas industry in the UAE through its large capacity and an irreproachable product quality.”

It is worth mentioning that Perma-Pipe secured a contract of over $9 million earlier this month for Beacon Offshore’s Winterfell Project in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

The project will be executed at the company’s facility in the Port of Iberia, Louisiana, in the latter part of this year and will be completed before the end of 2023.

