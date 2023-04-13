GRSE picks Shift Clean Energy’s tech to power all-electric ferry

April 13, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Renewable energy provider Shift Clean Energy (Shift) has partnered with Indian shipbuilder Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) to power GRSE’s first-ever fully electric ferry.

Shift Clean Energy

The zero-emission vessel is designed by GRSE and uses Shift’s energy storage system (ESS) technology. The ferry’s development will be shared across Technology Ventures Middle East (TV-ME) and Marine Electricals Ltd., both of which will manage the electrical integration of the vessel.

The inland waterway passenger vessel, New Generation Electric Ferry, has been commissioned by the Government of West Bengal’s Department of Transport as part of the government’s strategic mission to decarbonize its marine industry.

Credit: Shift Clean Energy

It is the first fully electric ferry developed by GRSE and the second electric ferry to operate in India. This project is set to streamline the transportation of passengers along central waterways and is designed to take 150 passengers and will make an average of 40 trips daily across the busy route.

“India’s inland waterways provide hugely valuable routes for both passengers and trade. Decarbonizing the vessels operating on them isn’t only necessary for their survival, but it’s an imperative step to helping them thrive. This fully electric vessel is a milestone moment for the country’s emissions reduction efforts – and we’re thrilled to play a crucial role,” Brent Perry, CEO of Shift Clean Energy said.

“We are thrilled to work with Shift, GRSE, and TV-ME on the New Generation Electric Ferry. When it comes to climate change, the clock is ticking. Every electrified vessel is a step towards a better future for the planet and people. We are honoured to be a part of this project and look forward to many more,” Venkatesh Uchil, Managing Director at Marine Electricals stated.

The fixed installation of Shift’s ESS technology is expected to reduce operational costs by 20-30 percent compared to a traditional diesel-fuelled ship.

The ferry will be designed with twin screw propellers and catamaran aluminium hull which is expected to improve manoeuvrability and accelerate speed capabilities by up to 10 knots.

In addition to Shift’s fixed ESS installation, solar panels will be included as an additional source of renewable energy.

The ferry is due to be delivered in Calcutta at the end of May 2023.