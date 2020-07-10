GTT bags deal for Chinese LNG tanker trio

The French outfit GTT has secured an order to design and build tanks for a trio of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers.

Courtesy of GTT

The company noted it won the contract from the Chinese shipyard Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding.

Additionally, the LNG containment specialist noted that the trio of tankers is being built on behalf of the Chinese shipowner COSCO Shipping.

To remind, COSCO Shipping confirmed its order for the three LNG tankers at the end of last month.

Each vessel will have the capacity to transport up to 174,000 cubic meters of the chilled fuel.

GTT also added the vessels will be fitted with the in-house developed NO96 L03+ membrane containment system.

The delivery of the vessels is planned between the fourth quarter of 2022 and the second quarter of 2023.