GTT nets new LNGC tank design order from Dalian Shipbuilding

September 6, 2023, by Aida Čučuk

French LNG containment specialist GTT has received an order from the Chinese shipyard Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co. (DSIC) for the tank design of two new liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs).

Archive; Illustration; Courtesy of DSIC

The order came on behalf of Sea Jade Investment, a joint venture owned by Hong Kong-based shipping company Wah Kwong, China Gas and China Ship Leasing.

GTT said it will design the tanks of the two vessels, which will each offer a capacity of 175,000 m3. The tanks will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system developed by GTT.

The delivery of the vessels is scheduled between the first and the third quarters of 2027.

To note, in August this year, DSIC signed a contract for the construction of up to four 175,000 cbm LNG carriers with Sea Jade Investment.

This year, GTT received a couple of orders from DSIC. In July, it received an order for the tank design of two LNGCs and in January as well. Both orders came on behalf of CMES LNG Carrier Investment.