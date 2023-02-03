GTT receives €4.66M for CO2 capture system design for MerVent 2025

February 3, 2023, by Aida Čučuk

As part of the MerVent 2025 project, French LNG containment specialist GTT has received €4.66 million in funding from a French public investment bank Bpifrance for the design of an onboard CO2 capture system and for the development of intelligent operational performance solutions.

Within the framework of the project, GTT said it is developing an on-board capture technology solution that will capture at least 30% of the CO2 emissions of the alternative fuel being considered (LNG, methanol, e-GNL and bioGNL), contributing to the objective of reducing CO2 emissions by at least 50% for this type of vessel.

The objective of the MerVent 2025 project is to design, build, and operate, by 2025, the first commercial container ship with hybrid wind-assisted and synthetic fuel propulsion.

The project’s consortium includes the ship owner Zéphyr & Borée, CWS, designer and manufacturer of the wing-sails, the Centrale Nantes University with its research teams specialised in energy optimisation, OSE Engineering, a subsidiary of the GTT group, for the design of intelligent operational performance solutions, and GTT for the design of a CO2 capture system on board.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, said: “This design of a commercial container ship with hybrid wind-assisted propulsion and synthetic fuel is the forerunner of a new generation of carbon-free merchant ships thanks to a highly innovative ship design, a hybrid propulsion, and an on-board CO2 capture system adapted to the alternative fuels currently being considered by the shipping industry.”

“We are proud to bring the know-how and experience of the GTT group to the development of a low environmental impact container ship. Our digital intelligence subsidiary, OSE Engineering, will also play an essential role in this project, enabling the operational optimisation of the ship’s various propulsion systems.”

