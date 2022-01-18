Photo: Courtesy of GTT

Back to overview
Home Clean fuel GTT scores 2 new LNG carrier tank design orders

GTT scores 2 new LNG carrier tank design orders

January 18, 2022, by Sanja Pekic

French LNG containment specialist GTT has received two new orders, each for the tank design of one new LNG carrier (LNGC).

LNGC ; GTT scores 2 new LNG carrier tank design orders
Courtesy of GTT

Gaztransport & Technigaz says it has received both orders at the end of 2021.

Firstly, it will provide the Mark III Flex membrane containment system for Korean shipyard Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries’ new LNGC. The vessel will specifically offer a total cargo capacity of 174,000 cubic metres.

HSHI will deliver this vessel in the last quarter of 2024.

Related Article

Secondly, GTT will provide its NO96 L03+ membrane containment system for a smaller-capacity LNG carrier. The company received this order from a shipyard whose name remains confidential at this stage

The vessel is scheduled for delivery in the third quarter of 2023.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles

Related Partners

  • Partner

    Marine Energy Alliance (MEA)

    The Marine Energy Alliance (MEA) is a 4-year European Territorial Cooperation project running from May 2018 to May 2022. The project is financially supported…

  • Partner

    EEW Special Pipe Constructions GmbH

  • Partner

    Damen Shipyards Group