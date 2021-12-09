GTT scores DSME/Maran Gas LNG carrier tank design order

December 9, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

French containment specialist GTT has received an LNG tank design order from the Korean shipyard Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) for two new Maran Gas LNG carriers.

Illustration only; Courtesy of DSME

DSME is constructing two new LNG carriers for the Greek ship-owner Maran Gas Maritime. Each will offer a capacity of 174,000 cubic metres.

As part of this order, GTT will design the tanks of the vessels. The tanks will feature the NO96 GW membrane containment system.

Deliveries of the vessels will take place during the second half of 2024.

Philippe Berterottière, CEO of GTT, said: “We are pleased to pursue this partnership of excellence with DSME and Maran Gas Maritime. (Our) teams are proud and excited to continue to support our partners in their decision to use our membrane technologies widely recognized by the LNG industry”.

Recently, GTT said that DSME also ordered its tank designs. These orders are for new LNGC for an undisclosed Asian ship-owner and for four LNGCs for Japanese ship-owner Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL), respectively.