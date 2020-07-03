GTT, Zvezda join forces to build Russian LNG carriers
French containment specialist GTT said Thursday it signed a deal with Russia’s Zvezda shipyard to partner up on the construction of LNG carriers.
The technical assistance and license deal will allow Zvezda to build ARC7 ice-breaking LNG carriers fitted with GTT’s containment system.
According to the French company, these vessels will transport LNG produced in Russia.
The Zvezda shipyard is a large shipbuilding complex located in the town of Bolshoy Kamen in the Russian Far East.
The yard is a run by a consortium consisting of Rosneftegaz, Rosnef, and Gazprombank.
It obtained its GTT license after a qualification process that started in September 2017, including the construction of a Mark III technology mock-up.
Zvezda plans to specialise in the construction of large-capacity vessels, ice-class ships, special vessels and marine equipment or offshore platforms.
Construction of LNG carriers is one of the priorities of the yard’s production program, GTT said.
