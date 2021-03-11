Hagen joins Aker Solutions to drive sustainability

March 11, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

Norwegian engineering firm Aker Solutions has appointed Marianne Hagen as executive vice president for sustainability and communications.

Hagen succeeds Tove Røskaft, who takes up new role as chief of staff and business excellence at Aker Offshore Wind.

She will be part of the executive management team and accountable for the strategic development of sustainability across Aker Solutions.

“The energy transition presents us with unprecedented challenges, but even more with opportunities to build new industries and create value. I believe the innovative competence within the engineering, technology and contracting companies, with hundreds of thousands of employees around the world, is key to this transition,” said Marianne Hagen.

This follows Aker Solutions’ move last year to establish a business segment dedicated to the energy transition, such as low-carbon solutions and projects for renewable energy.

The company aims to have two thirds of the revenue from low-carbon oil and gas projects or from renewable energy business by 2030.

“We have already established a strong offering to the market for sustainable energy production, such as offshore wind power and projects for carbon capture. It will be equally important that our own business and that our value chain with thousands of suppliers are also sustainable,” said Kjetel Digre, CEO of Aker Solutions.

In addition, the Oslo-based company said Wednesday it will reduce the environmental footprint from its own operations.

“Our objective is to reduce CO2 emissions from our own operations by 50 percent by 2030, based on our 2019 emissions,” said Digre.