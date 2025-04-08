Back to overview
OCP and Maersk ally on sustainable supply chain solutions

Collaboration
April 8, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Morocco-based OCP Group, through its Specialty Products & Solutions (SPS) strategic business unit, and Danish shipping giant A.P. Moller – Maersk have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen their long-standing collaboration and jointly advance sustainable supply chain solutions.

Credit: A.P. Moller - Maersk

According to Maersk, the MoU marks a new chapter in the partnership between the two companies, with a focus on delivering “agile, digitalized, and sustainable” logistics solutions to support OCP’s international growth.

As disclosed, the agreement includes:

  • ocean and logistics services: enhancing ocean freight capacity, expanding to new destinations and establishing flexible global storage and distribution networks in Morocco and transit operations worldwide;
  • supply chain innovation: digitalizing supply chain operations and implementing “best-in-class” practices;
  • education and research: launching joint academic and training initiatives with Mohammed VI Polytechnic University (UM6P) to advance knowledge in logistics, supply chain and sustainability; and
  • sustainability: collaborating to decarbonize logistics operations, evaluate sustainable fuel solutions and implement energy-efficient practices.

To note, both companies are said to be committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2040.

Anass Hassainate, Head of Supply Chain & Logistics, SPS at OCP Group, commented: “This groundbreaking agreement is designed to forge a world-class, resilient, and robust supply chain, capable of withstanding uncertainties in an ever-changing world. It aligns with the strategic ambitions of OCP’s global business operations, particularly fostering the growth of specialty product solutions in international markets.”

Emilio De La Cruz, South West Europe and Maghreb Area Managing Director at A.P. Moller – Maersk, stated: “We are very pleased to see that our partners at OCP Group share our commitment to innovation and making supply chains more resilient and future-proof. Through our joint initiatives in the area of research and education, we also aim to increase the competencies in logistics and supply chain among the next generation of professionals in Morocco – one of our key markets in the Mediterranean.”

In 2025, Maersk also inked an MoU with India’s shipbuilding and maintenance facility Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL). The areas of collaboration, reportedly, include: joint training programs centered on ecologically responsible practices, technical expertise sharing to establish global standards in ship maintenance, looking into ship repair, dry docking and new construction opportunities, as well as skill development initiatives for CSL employees and Maersk seafarers.

As for OCP’s recent activities, it is worth mentioning that in late 2024, the company signed a joint development agreement (JDA) with French power company Engie aimed at accelerating OCP’s energy transition and contributing actively to Morocco’s energy transformation.

The partnership is expected to focus on renewable energy, energy storage, green hydrogen and ammonia, power infrastructure and sustainable desalination.

