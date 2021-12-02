Harvey Gulf to usher in net carbon neutral fleet in bid to cut emissions

December 2, 2021, by Melisa Cavcic

Offshore vessel provider Harvey Gulf International Marine has intensified its decarbonisation efforts and unveiled new ESG and emissions reduction targets, including the work undertaken to deliver a fleet of vessels, which will operate in a net carbon neutral capacity to reduce the carbon footprint from operations.

Harvey Gulf revealed on Wednesday its new ESG and emissions reduction accomplishments, aimed at faster decarbonisation of the shipping sector. The company also outlined some of its earlier achievements from this year, which allowed it to improve its carbon reduction strategy.

Shane Guidry, Harvey Gulf CEO, commented, “In January, we will have the only fleet of vessels that will be operating in a net carbon neutral capacity. This is huge for oil and gas companies that want to show they are truly trying to reduce carbon footprint by chartering equipment and contracting with service providers that can deliver certificates proving net carbon neutral operations.”

The offshore vessel provider insists that its fleet of tri-fueled vessels will soon be the only vessels operating in the United States to receive an American Bureau Shipping Classification of SUSTAIN 2 Notation for oil field service, with no other vessels qualified to achieve this ESG classification notation.

Harvey Gulf also announced that it will be providing a renewable LNG that has a low carbon index (CI) score. The firm intends to produce a blend of LNG that will yield fuel with a net-zero carbon emissions profile. This will enable Harvey Gulf’s customers to show a certificate of fact to the net-zero carbon emissions when using this fuel on Harvey Gulf’s dual and tri-fueled vessels.

The firm mentioned the conversion of its second platform supply vessel (PSV), the Harvey Power, from a dual-fuel vessel to a tri-fuel vessel with a real-time emissions monitoring system installed onboard. Harvey Gulf took delivery of this vessel in September.

According to the offshore vessel provider, this is the only real-time emissions monitoring system on a PSV in America. Moreover, the system tracks, compares, and analyses the actual vessel emissions for five different components: CO2, SOx, NOx, CH4, and water vapour, while building emission profiles in three different operating scenarios.

Harvey Power PSV; Courtesy of Harvey Gulf

In addition, the system will initially monitor the quantity of emissions emitted while operating only on diesel fuel, followed by running only on LNG and, finally, with the use of LNG, combined with the use of the newly installed battery power. Harvey Gulf claims no other company operating in America can do this.

Furthermore, the company confirmed its two 250 metric ton multi-purpose support vessels (MPSVs), the Harvey Subsea and Blue-Sea, have achieved ABS SUSTAIN 1 Notation.

The vessels design and operations are aligned with UN Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs), and this development enables other vessels with the Enviro + class notation in the firm’s fleet to receive similar notations.