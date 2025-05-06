Back to overview
HD Hyundai, Maersk to explore joint pathways for maritime decarbonization

Collaboration
May 6, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

South Korea’s heavyweight HD Hyundai has joined forces with Denmark-based maritime transportation giant A.P. Møller – Maersk to explore decarbonization-oriented technological solutions and foster global integrated logistics services.

Credit: Maersk

Under the terms of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) the two parties signed, HD Hyundai and Maersk are set to initially perform a six-month trial of the AI-based autonomous navigation system HiNAS Control, developed by the former’s autonomous navigation solutions venture Avikus, and of HD Hyundai Marine Solution’s OceanWise route optimization, which will be fitted on the Danish shipping player’s boxship.

As informed, the container vessel in question was constructed and handed over by the South Korean shipbuilding giant.

According to Maersk, the driving force behind the trial is the necessity to validate fuel-saving and greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction impacts of optimized navigation systems.

The bipartite initiative will also examine cooperation opportunities in the field of ship retrofitting. These encompass possibilities such as improving energy efficiency, boosting containership cargo capacity and retrofitting dual-fuel propulsion solutions.

What is more, the two maritime industry majors said that plans are underway to conduct joint research in order to investigate the viability of solid oxide fuel cells (SOFC), which are seen as a “favourable” option for ‘efficient’ power generation on vessels that produce lower emissions.

Furthermore, as disclosed, HD Hyundai will aim to ‘strengthen’ its global supply chain by using Maersk’s integrated logistics services.

This will reportedly entail increasing ocean freight volumes supported by the Danish shipping company’s East-West network and utilizing its capabilities across air freight and land transportation services, as well as warehousing infrastructure.

Since 2021, Maersk has tapped HD Hyundai for a multitude of orders; namely, the company noted that it has booked a total of 19 methanol-powered containerships so far, many of which have been delivered.

These include the 16,000 TEU vessel Ane Maersk, hailed as the ‘world’s first’ unit of its type to be powered by green methanol, the 16,000 TEU Astrid Maersk, which was the subsequent newbuild of its series, as well as the Antonia Maersk, boasting the same capacity as its sister vessels.

The most recent newbuilding from this series to be added to Maersk’s roster was Albert Maersk, christened in late February 2025 during a ceremony held in Mumbai, India.

