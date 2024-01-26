Maersk names world’s 1st large methanol-powered containership

January 26, 2024, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

History was made at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HD HHI) in Ulsan, South Korea as the world’s first large methanol-enabled container vessel was named.

Anne Maersk, Image credit: Maersk

The 16,000 TEU containership was named Ane Mærsk after Ane Mærsk Mc-Kinney Uggla, the Chair of the A.P. Moller Foundation and A.P. Moller Holding. Ane’s eldest granddaughter served as godmother and christened the vessel by breaking a champagne bottle over the bow.

Ane Mærsk is the first of Maersk’s 18 large methanol-enabled vessels that will be delivered between 2024 and 2025. It is the world’s second methanol-enabled container vessel.

Ship specifications:

350 meters long, 53.3 meters wide

16,592 TEU (twenty-foot-equivalent).

The engine, provided by MAN Energy Soltuions, is a dual-fuel type, meaning it can run on methanol as well as traditional marine fuels. The same applies to the auxiliary engines.

Ane Maersk, Image credit: Maersk

Maersk said that the vessels in this new series have an industry-first innovative design with the bridge and accommodation placed at the very front of the vessel, which ensures fuel-efficient operations.

“This series of vessels will have a transformative impact on our ambition to progress on our industry-leading climate ambitions. It is a visual and operational proof of our commitment to a more sustainable industry. With “Ane Mærsk” and her sister vessels we are expanding our offer to the growing number of businesses aiming to reduce emissions from their supply chains,” says Vincent Clerc, Chief Executive Officer of A.P. Moller-Maersk.

Image credit: Maersk

The ship is scheduled to enter into service at the beginning of February. It will operate on the AE7 string connecting Asia and Europe.

As was the case for Lura Maersk, the company has secured green methanol for Ane Mærsk’s maiden voyage.

Maersk defines “green fuels” as fuels with low to very low GHG emissions over their life cycle compared to fossil fuels. In percentage terms, this means from 65% to 95% life cycle GHG reductions.

By the end of this decade, Maersk anticipates that 25 of their vessels will be sailing on green methanol, saving a remarkable 2.75 million tons of CO2 emissions annually. Ane Maersk will be followed by the delivery of 23 large ocean-going vessels of 9,000-17,200 TEU capacity, with deliveries spread between 2024 and 2027.