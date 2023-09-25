HD Hyundai strikes deal for 16 sets of methanol-powered engines

September 25, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries – Engine & Machinery has signed a contract for a total of 16 sets of methanol-powered engines.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries - Engine & Machinery

As informed, the company will provide HiMSEN methanol dual fuel engine(8H32DF-LM) and SCR as package supply for four new ships. The vessels will be built at the Tsuneishi Zhoushan Shipyard, part of Tsuneishi Shipbuilding. The engines will be delivered to the shipyard sequentially from January 2025.

Meanwhile, in the first half of this year, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries – Engine & Machinery signed a supply contract for a total of 75 sets which will be installed on 15 containerships. The engines in question are next-generation eco-friendly H32C engines. They will be delivered to Imabari Shipbuilding.

With this new order, the company expects to expand its position in the Japanese market.

The South Korean engine manufacturer is also focusing its business on the development of future fuel engines to proactively respond to eco-friendly trends based on its high technology. Furthermore, HD Hyundai expects to increase orders further for HiMSEN dual fuel engines as the demand for eco-friendly ships increases.

The interest in methanol as a marine fuel has increased in the recent period. Shipowners around the globe see methanol as a possible solution to solve the decarbonization puzzle and meet the requirements of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) for emissions reductions.

Recently, Danish shipping giant Maersk has celebrated the naming of the world’s first containership running on green methanol. The 2,100 TEU vessel, Laura Maersk, has departed Copenhagen, where the naming ceremony was held, starting its operations.

By the end of this decade, Maersk envisions that 25 of their vessels will be sailing on green methanol, saving 2.75 million tons of CO2 emissions annually.