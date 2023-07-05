HD KSOE secures another order for LPG carrier

July 5, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

South Korean shipbuilding major HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) has secured another order for a liquified petroleum gas (LPG) carrier.

LPG Carrier/Illustration; Image by KSOE

The announcement comes a day after KSOE revealed it scored orders for eight ships and a floating production unit (FPU).

Under a new contract, KSOE’s subsidiary Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD) will build an LPG carrier for an undisclosed shipowner from Oceania.

The value of the contract is KRW 96.9 billion ($73.97 million), The vessel is slated for delivery by the end of October 2026, KSOE stated in its stock exchange filling.

HD Korea Shipbuilding has received $14.07 billion worth of orders to build 106 vessels and a floating production unit (FPU), or 89.4 percent of its yearly order target of $15.74 billion.

The orders include 33 product carriers, three oil tankers, 29 containerships, 18 liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, 17 LPG carriers, two midsized gas carriers and four pure car and truck carriers (PCTCs).