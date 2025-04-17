Back to overview
Home Hydrogen New partnership looking to decarbonize Indonesia’s maritime sector with hydrogen solutions

Collaboration
April 17, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

PT HDF Energy Indonesia, a subsidiary of French hydrogen player HDF Energy, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indonesian Ministry of Transportation, state-owned electric utility PT PLN (Persero) and ferry operator PT ASDP Indonesia Ferry (Persero) to explore decarbonizing Indonesia’s maritime sector using locally produced green hydrogen.

Credit: HDF Energy via LinkedIn

As disclosed, the partners, who entered the deal on April 15, will conduct a study in collaboration with, and co-funded by, the International Maritime Organization (IMO). HDF Energy revealed they will focus on Eastern Indonesia, a region said to be the home to many of ASDP’s strategic ferry routes.

It is understood that HDF Energy is currently developing 23 ‘Renewstable’ hydrogen power plants in the region, which, according to the company, “pave the way” for the supply of green hydrogen to decarbonize maritime transport. Reportedly, the hydrogen produced will be used to power the fuel cells developed and manufactured by HDF in France. With this project, the company intends to produce green hydrogen locally and offer a zero-emission maritime vessels’ propulsion solution based on its fuel cells.

ASDP will contribute to the study to identify opportunities for converting its fleet and port infrastructures, HDF said, adding that the aim is to replace traditional diesel engines with solutions based on green hydrogen and renewable electricity, in order to reduce emissions.

As for PLN, it is worth mentioning that the company previously signed an MoU with HDF to accelerate the deployment of ‘Renewstable’ hydrogen power plants as a green alternative to diesel-based power. On the same occasion, HDF signed an MoU with PT Pelayaran Bahtera Adhiguna (PT BAg), a shipping company specializing in sea transportation services for primary energy distribution across Indonesia. This partnership reflects a joint commitment to assessing hydrogen as a clean alternative to power auxiliary systems on large vessels, HDF stressed.

Mathieu Geze, HDF Energy’s Director for APAC and President Director of PT HDF Energy Indonesia, stated: “We are proud to reaffirm our commitment to a Net Zero emission future through this strategic collaboration. Working together with PLN, ASDP, the Ministry of Transportation, and with PT Bag, we aim to place Indonesia at the forefront of green hydrogen innovation in the Asia-Pacific.”

Jose Matheickal, Director of the Technical Cooperation and Implementation Division at IMO, remarked: “This initiative demonstrates how national leadership, coupled with multi-stakeholder collaboration, can lay the groundwork for meaningful progress toward a zero-emission maritime future. Through our IMO-GreenVoyage2050 program, we are pleased to support the Government of Indonesia in exploring clean energy pathways for shipping.”

To note, this partnership is said to be a part of HDF Energy’s development drive in Southeast Asia. On April 11, in the Philippines, the company signed an MoU with the Department of Transportation to harness green hydrogen, produced by ‘Renewstable’ power plants currently under development, to power the next generation of hydrogen-fueled maritime vessels. The following day in Vietnam, HDF entered into a strategic partnership with ACST, an organization affiliated with the Ministry of Construction, to advance green hydrogen solutions, including the retrofitting of diesel ferries with HDF’s hydrogen fuel cells.

Villamor Ventura “Bong” Plan, Assistant Secretary for Maritime, the Philippines’ Department of Transportation, claimed the MoU with HDF Energy “will expedite the exchange of vital information and support that will facilitate the development of infrastructure for the application of hydrogen fuel and other innovative technologies in the maritime sector, especially in the use of green hydrogen to propel maritime vessels and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”

Nguyen Thi Phuong Hien, Deputy Director of the ACST, highlighted that the organization’s agreement with HDF “not only marks a significant milestone in advancing green energy development in Vietnam, but also demonstrates the strong commitment of both parties to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and promoting sustainability in the transportation sector.”

