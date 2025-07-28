HelioRec's 25kW floating solar platform in the Port of Brest (Courtesy of HelioRec)
Back to overview
Home Marine Energy HelioRec wins marine classification nod for floating solar platform

HelioRec wins marine classification nod for floating solar platform

Certification & Classification
July 28, 2025, by Zerina Maksumić

French floating solar company HelioRec has received approval in principle (AiP) Level II from Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore for its floating solar solution.

For illustration purposes (Courtesy of HelioRec)

According to HelioRec, the classification covers marine design requirements under BV offshore and mooring regulations, including floating wind turbine structures, material and welding standards, offshore unit classification, mooring systems, fatigue of top chain lines, and risk-based qualification of new technology.

“The AiP confirms that the core design choices and system architecture meet marine classification requirements ‘in principle’ – a vital step in scaling our floating solar technology across ports, coastal municipalities, and offshore infrastructure,” the company said in a social media post.

The certification reflects the technical feasibility and integrity of its marine energy system, HelioRec said.

At the beginning of this month, HelioRec completed operations and maintenance (O&M) activities on its 250 kW floating solar installation at Domaine de Cicé-Blossac in France.

Related Article

In August 2024, HelioRec earned B Corporation (BCorp) certification from B Lab, a nonprofit organization that certifies companies for their social and environmental impact, marking its commitment to a more sustainable and equitable future.

𝐃𝐨 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐰𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐛 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐯𝐞?

𝐇𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐲 𝐮𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐮𝐩 𝐭𝐨 𝟓𝟎% 𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬!

ADVERTISING OPTIONS
Related news

List of highlighted news articles