Helix answers 'major' operator's call for multi-year job in Gulf of America

August 21, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Helix Energy Solutions, a U.S.-headquartered offshore energy services provider, has landed a long-term assignment with an undisclosed oil and gas operator in the Gulf of America, formerly the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

This multi-year contract with a company described as a “major” operator will enable Helix to provide production enhancement and well abandonment services in the U.S. Gulf of America from 2026, including a minimum commitment of vessel utilization, split over three years.

The deal will require the employment of either the Q5000 or Q4000 riser-based well intervention vessel, a 10k or 15k intervention riser system (IRS), and remotely operated vehicles, alongside project management and engineering services.

Commenting on the new contract award, Scotty Sparks, Helix’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, highlighted: “We are pleased to expand our backlog by successfully executing another multi-year contract for well intervention services.

“This contract underscores our commitment to delivering safe, cost-effective and efficient production enhancement and abandonment services in the Gulf of America, supported by Helix’s advanced vessels, decades of industry-leading experience, and the collaborative capabilities of our Subsea Services Alliance.”

The U.S. player claims that its services cover operations from fully integrated production enhancement to fully integrated plug and abandonment well services.

This job also entails equipment and services as part of the firm’s Subsea Services Alliance, a strategic partnership with SLB that combines the duo’s strengths to deliver subsea solutions.

The latest contract win comes only weeks after Helix picked up another multi-year assignment in the Gulf of America with ExxonMobil.

