Helix awards MDL with two-year framework deal

March 10, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

Back-deck equipment specialist Maritime Developments MDL has secured a two-year frame agreement with Helix Robotics Solutions for project engineering services and equipment supply.

The agreement covers the provision of MDL project management and engineering services, as well as personnel and equipment.

At the project planning stage, Helix will be able to draw on MDL’s in-house PM&E expertise for storyboard development, visualisations and procedures/task plans for offshore execution, deck layout optimisation, sea-fastening design and verification, drawings and calculation packages and crane lift requirement assessments.

For the project execution phase, HRS will have access to MDL’s expert personnel and market-leading rental fleet – designed to maximise efficiency during operations – and look to optimise the costs and timescales in mob/demob stages with MDL’s portable technology.

MDL will also provide field engineering support to act as the interface between vessel management team, end client and pipelay equipment spread during mobilisation, offshore execution and demobilisation.

The agreement with Helix follows a successful decommissioning project in the North Sea at the end of last year.

“That project gave us an opportunity to present the extent of our in-house expertise to Helix and to gain an understanding of where the two companies complement each other, to the benefit of the end client,” said Dave Gardiner, MDL VP Global.