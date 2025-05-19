Back to overview
Home Subsea New framework agreement with ConocoPhillips takes Subsea7 to Norway

New framework agreement with ConocoPhillips takes Subsea7 to Norway

Project & Tenders
May 19, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Subsea7 has secured a contract with U.S. energy giant ConocoPhillips for a front-end engineering and design (FEED) study for the Previously Produced Fields (PPF) development project in Norwegian waters.

The Previously Produced Fields (PPF) are located in the Greater Ekofisk Area, approximately 290 kilometers southwest of Stavanger. The development will be connected to the existing Ekofisk Complex.

As part of the contract secured with operator ConocoPhillips Skandinavia, Subsea7 will deliver the FEED study that will finalize the technical definition of the proposed subsea development.

Work will commence immediately at the company’s office in Norway.

The project is granted under a new framework agreement between the partners. If the development passes the final investment decision (FID) and gets authorities’ approval, the operator can exercise an option to award a large subsea structures, umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF) scope, worth between $300 million and $500 million, to Subsea7.

Offshore installation activities associated with this contract would be scheduled for 2026 to 2029.

Erik Femsteinevik, Vice President for Subsea 7 Norway, said: “We are delighted to have signed a Framework Agreement with ConocoPhillips and have been awarded this initial FEED contract. The study will enable Subsea7 to engage early in the field development process, optimising design solutions and contributing to the final investment decision. We look forward to working closely with ConocoPhillips to unlock further value in the Greater Ekofisk Area.”

The Greater Ekofisk Area consists of three producing fields – Ekofisk, Eldfisk, and Embla – and the production from these fields is transported via the Ekofisk Complex to the receiving terminals in Emden in Germany (gas) and Teesside in the UK (oil).

Related news

List of highlighted news articles