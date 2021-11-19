Helix joins Tui decommissioning project

November 19, 2021, by Ajsa Habibic

Helix Offshore Services has secured a contract with the New Zealand Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) for the third phase of Tui oil field decommissioning.

Under the contract, Helix Energy Solution’s subsidiary will be responsible for the plugging and abandonment of the wells in the Tui oil field.

As reported earlier, MBIE submitted an application for marine consents with the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) for the removal of the subsea infrastructure and the plugging and abandoning of the Tui wells. An independent board of inquiry is considering MBIE’s application.

Subject to EPA granting the marine consents, MBIE expects the plugging and abandonment work to be carried out from late 2022.

“Helix was awarded the contract after a competitive procurement process to select a supplier that met MBIE’s objectives of a robust technical solution, flexibility in timing, competitive pricing and a commitment to working with iwi and local stakeholders”, said MBIE Tui Project director Lloyd Williams.

“Helix’s proposed vessel to carry out the work, the Q7000, is a state-of-the-art unit which is optimised for well decommissioning and features specialised equipment required to complete the work safely and efficiently”.

To remind, the first phase of the decommissioning of the Tui oil field, the disconnection and demobilisation of the FPSO Umuroa, was completed in May 2021.

For the second phase, MBIE selected Shelf Subsea Services to undertake the removal of the subsea infrastructure. The work will be carried out in the summer of 2021/22 or alternatively, in the summer of 2022/23, MBIE said then.

Video credit: Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE)