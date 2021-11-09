Helix, Trendsetter Engineering join hands for well intervention services

November 9, 2021, by Nadja Skopljak

Helix Energy Solutions and Trendsetter Engineering have partnered up to provide integrated hydraulic intervention services for subsea wells and flowlines.

The new partnership will integrate Trendsetter’s 15,0000psi Subsea Tree Injection Manifold (15K STIM) and personnel into Helix’s fleet of well intervention vessels and equipment used to perform well services globally.

Helix’s well intervention vessels include the Q4000, the Q5000, the Q7000, the Seawell, the Well Enhancer, and two chartered monohull vessels, the Siem Helix 1 and the Siem Helix 2.

“This collaboration with Helix allows us to streamline contracting, improve operational efficiency and mitigate the operational and financial risks typically associated with hydraulic intervention operations,” said Mike Cargol, VP of Rentals & Services for Trendsetter Engineering.

“Although the initial focus is hydraulic intervention, we are excited about what the future holds for Helix and Trendsetter and look forward to collaborating further in order to provide additional value-added services to our clients.”

In September, Helix Energy Solutions announced it had won a contract for its Q5000 to undertake a multi-year riser-based well intervention work in the US Gulf of Mexico.

The scope of work includes well intervention and production enhancement activities and is currently expected to commence in 2022 on a call-off basis.