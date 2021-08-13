Hellenic Cables secures cable work for Santorini-Naxos power link

August 13, 2021, by Ajsa Habibic

Independent Power Transmission Operator (IPTO) has selected Hellenic Cables as the temporary contractor for the section of the Santorini-Naxos electrical interconnection.

Hellenic Cables offered a price of €79.5 million on the auction that took place on 9 August, the company said. The contractor will be finalised in the coming days.

The contract includes the design, supply and installation of subsea and land cables of 150 kV for the interconnection of Santorini with the National Electricity Transmission System (ESMIE) on the island of Naxos.

The subsea section of the interconnection will have a total length of 82.5 kilometres and will be installed at a maximum depth of 400 metres.

The Santorini-Naxos link is part of the fourth phase of the Cyclades Interconnection project, due to be completed in 2024.

“The interconnection of Santorini with Naxos is a very important project for the energy shielding of the South Aegean Region, since it aims to solve the major problem that Santorini faces concerning its energy needs”, said Alexis Alexiou, CEO of Cenergy Holdings and Hellenic Cables.

“Hellenic Cables through its cables will be able to contribute to the improvement of the environmental footprint of the island due to the drastic reduction of emissions from the autonomous production stations”.

To remind, the cabling tender for the Santorini – Naxos power link was launched at the end of 2020 as part of the final phase of the Cyclades Interconnection project.