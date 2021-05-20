Hengyi Petrochemical orders MR tanker fleet at GSI

May 20, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic

China-based petrochemical group Hengyi Petrochemical Co. Ltd. has ordered up to eight 49,600-ton chemical/product tankers at local Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI) shipyard.

As informed, this is the largest single batch medium range (MR) order won by GSI in the past few years.

The agreement between Hengyi Petrochemical, GSI and China Shipbuilding Trading was signed on 18 May 2021, according to China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC).

CSSC said that the next-generation MR tankers were independently developed by GSI for Hengyi.

The units combine energy-saving and environmentally friendly technologies.

The latest order brings the total number of ship ordered from China Shipbuilding Trading in the first half of 2021 to 21, including tankers, containerships, roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) vessels and a deep-sea aquaculture platform.