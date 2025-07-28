Holland Shipyards passes a biofuel-capable diesel-electric cement carrier to Eureka Shipping

Holland Shipyards
July 28, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

Dutch shipbuilder Holland Shipyards Group has delivered a 12,500 dwt diesel-electric cement carrier to Eureka Shipping, a cement carrier services provider jointly owned by Cyprus-based SMT Shipping and Canada’s CSL Group.

The self-discharging vessel—christened Tamarack—was added to its owner’s roster on July 23 at Holland Shipyards Group’s yard in Hardinxveld-Giessendam. The ship was engineered for the Great Lakes region in Canada and is to replace two older units while keeping the same cargo capacity.

In addition to its diesel-electric propulsion, Tamarack is reportedly capable of running on hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) biofuel, owing to which the unit is expected to operate in an environmentally friendly manner.

As disclosed, Eureka Shipping’s latest newbuilding boasts four generator sets, a pair of 360-degree rudder propellers, and a bow thruster that is anticipated to facilitate “optimal” manoeuvrability.

The 123-meter-long cement carrier also has a quartet of dedicated cement cargo holds with a total capacity of 10,700  square meters, supported by efficiency-oriented loading and discharging systems, representatives from Holland Shipyards have explained.

As informed, Tamarack was fitted with LED lighting and energy-saving cargo handling systems. With the aim of minimizing noise, the vessel was reportedly equipped with noise insulation and silencers. What is more, the newbuild is shore power-ready, which could enable it to produce zero emissions in ports as infrastructure evolves.

Eureka Shipping, which was founded in 2008 with CSL Group joining as a stakeholder in 2018, owns and operates a fleet of cement carriers ranging from 3,000 to 23,000 dwt. With the addition of Tamarack, the company is understood to now possess sixteen units.

To remind, Eureka had revealed it would be adding Tamarack to its fleet back in April 2024, at which time the vessel was already being built at the Holland Shipyards Group.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands-headquartered shipbuilding player has been involved in several construction projects pertaining to diesel-electric units. For instance, in October last year, Holland Shipyards handed over the Amadeus Saffier, a wind-powered diesel-electric shortsea vessel operated by Amadeus Schiffahrts- und Speditions, a subsidiary of German shipping company HGK Shipping.

Moreover, in April 2025, Holland Shipyards held a christening ceremony for a duo of brand-new 3,800 dwt wind-assisted diesel-electric coasters booked by compatriot company Hartel Shipping and Chartering.

